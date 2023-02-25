 Skip to main content
Give Kids A Smile Program Offers Free Dental Clinic For Keiki

  • Updated
GIVE KIDS A SMILE PROGRAM OFFERS FREE DENTAL CLINIC FOR KEIKI ON SATURDAY FEB. 25 HONOLULU, HI –

On Saturday, February 25, over 100 keiki, their families and 30 volunteer dentists will head to the Waikiki Health and Dental Clinic (935 Makahiki Way, next to Stadium Park in Moiliili) to take part in Hawaii’s award-winning Give Kids A Smile program. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Give Kids A Smile program will provide a free dental clinic for keiki, with entertainment and giveaways for its young guests.

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) On Saturday, February 25,2023 more than 100 keiki, their families and 30 volunteer dentists will head to the Waikiki Health and Dental Clinic (935 Makahiki Way, next to Stadium Park in Moiliili) to take part in Hawaii’s award-winning Give Kids A Smile program. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Give Kids A Smile program will provide a free dental clinic for keiki, with entertainment and giveaways for its young guests.

On Saturday, February 25, over 100 keiki, their families and 30 volunteer dentists will head to the Waikiki Health and Dental Clinic (935 Makahiki Way, next to Stadium Park in Moiliili) to take part in Hawaii’s award-winning Give Kids A Smile program. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Give Kids A Smile program will provide a free dental clinic for keiki, with entertainment and giveaways for its young guests.

“We all want what’s best for our keiki and that starts with oral health,” said Dr. Scott Morita, chair of the Hawaii Dental Association (HDA) Young Dentist Group. This nationally recognized event is returning after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. At Give Kids A Smile, all children 18 and under are welcome and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for treatment.

An error occurred