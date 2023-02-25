Give Kids A Smile Program Offers Free Dental Clinic For Keiki

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) On Saturday, February 25,2023 more than 100 keiki, their families and 30 volunteer dentists will head to the Waikiki Health and Dental Clinic (935 Makahiki Way, next to Stadium Park in Moiliili) to take part in Hawaii’s award-winning Give Kids A Smile program. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Give Kids A Smile program will provide a free dental clinic for keiki, with entertainment and giveaways for its young guests.
“We all want what’s best for our keiki and that starts with oral health,” said Dr. Scott Morita, chair of the Hawaii Dental Association (HDA) Young Dentist Group. This nationally recognized event is returning after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. At Give Kids A Smile, all children 18 and under are welcome and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for treatment.
The free dental clinic will provide keiki with dental screenings, teeth cleanings, and topical fluoride treatment. No appointment is needed. If additional dental services are needed, families without a dental home will be offered guidance on where they can seek dental treatment.
Through this program, more than 5.5 million children across the country including hundreds in Hawaii have received free oral health services. Give Kids A Smile is one of many avenues that HDA uses to address the issue of Hawaii’s keiki having one of the highest rates of cavities in the nation due to untreated tooth decay.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.