Girl Scouts Hawaii use ribbon and yarn to make lei for veterans due to flower shortage

  • Updated
lei

HONOLULU (KITV4) - This year, there may be issues in getting enough lei including the shortage of fresh flowers and people to make lei however, scout members told KITV 4 they have a no excuse policy.

More than 100 scouts showed up to make fresh flower lei and now they have literally weaved in yarn and ribbon lei. The girls are using yarn and ribbons to make sure every headstone at Kaneohe cemetery is draped and honored.

