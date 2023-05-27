Girl Scouts Hawaii use ribbon and yarn to make lei for veterans due to flower shortage

HONOLULU (KITV4) - This year, there may be issues in getting enough lei including the shortage of fresh flowers and people to make lei however, scout members told KITV 4 they have a no excuse policy.
More than 100 scouts showed up to make fresh flower lei and now they have literally weaved in yarn and ribbon lei. The girls are using yarn and ribbons to make sure every headstone at Kaneohe cemetery is draped and honored.
<"Punchbowl gets all the attention. Everybody goes to Punchbowl for the view and they drop off lei there. The other veteran cometary fall to the side and don’t get much recognition," said Margaret Juettner, Girl Scout Ambassador.
Officials at Girl Scouts said access to fresh flowers this year has been especially difficult.
The scouts are thankful many community members donated loose flowers and showed up to help out.
Chief operating officer of Girl Scouts Hawaii, Molly Schmidt, said making lei for Memorial Day is really meaningful for the scouts.
"The process of making lei is really important to Girl Scouts of Hawaii. We've been doing this for over ten years and a part of the Memorial Day lei draping for over 33 years. We're really excited to be a part of the community to honor our military and give back,” said Schmidt.
Others said this is a great way to keep this legacy alive.
“I’m glad to be apart of this new type of lei giving. It’s the way to show that anything is possible to honor our loved ones with what we’re given,” said Paul Kaneshiro, Waimanalo resident.
The Boy Scouts visited retirement community Kalakaua Gardens Saturday morning. Young and old together made more than 200 lei for Memorial Day at Punchbowl.
The Scout leader for the troop said they need more than 20,000 lei and they did not have enough lei last year.