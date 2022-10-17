 Skip to main content
General election mail-in ballots go out this week

Mail-in ballots are now an essential part of Hawaii's election process, with Honolulu being the first to send out its voting packages, starting today.

HONOLULU (KITV)- Mail-in ballots are now an essential part of Hawaii's election process. On Monday, Honolulu was the first Hawaii county to send out its voting packages. Hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots are being sent out Monday and Tuesday. Many of them are already on trucks ready to go out.

"I haven't registered yet," said one local resident. "I didn't know this was an election year," said another resident. Midterm elections traditionally don't get the same attention as the elections where presidents are chosen. But this year may be a little different, thanks to the increasing use of mail-in ballots.

