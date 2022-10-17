General election mail-in ballots go out this week

HONOLULU (KITV)- Mail-in ballots are now an essential part of Hawaii's election process. On Monday, Honolulu was the first Hawaii county to send out its voting packages. Hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots are being sent out Monday and Tuesday. Many of them are already on trucks ready to go out.
"I haven't registered yet," said one local resident. "I didn't know this was an election year," said another resident. Midterm elections traditionally don't get the same attention as the elections where presidents are chosen. But this year may be a little different, thanks to the increasing use of mail-in ballots.
"The high point for turn-out in a midterm election was 291,000 voters in 1998 in Oahu. We will see where we end up on election day. I'm fairly certain with vote by mail, we will surpass that number," said Honolulu City and County Clerk Glen Takahashi.
Some experts say they don't believe the number of people turning in their votes this year will be significantly up, but they do believe it will be slightly higher. "You've got a mail in ballot system which makes it easier to vote. At the same time, the 2022 elections in Hawaii are pretty low key and not really contested," said political analyst Neal Milner.
Out of 500,000 registered voters, Honolulu has 400,000 mail-in ballots going out. On October 19th, Hawaii County will have 110,000 ballots out of 130,000. Maui has 98,000 out of 114,000. Kauai 40,000 mail in ballots ready to be sent out out of 48,000 registered voters.
All those numbers are high percentages and aren't finalized. It's not too late to have a ballot sent to you, voters have until October 31st to register to vote. Mail-In ballot drop-off boxes in Oahu open Tuesday.
A few weeks after Hawaii's Primary Election, state election officials are still working to make sure every vote counts. This week was deadline for mail-in ballot with signature issues to be corrected by voters, also known as “ballot curing.”
