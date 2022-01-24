Gas leak shuts down road, forces evacuations in Kalihi area

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 11 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A gas leak forced evacuations and has shut down Makai-bound lanes of Waiakamilo Road in Honolulu, Monday morning.
The leak occurred in the 800 block of Waikamilo Road, Kalihi-Palama area just before 10:30 a.m. Authorities shut down the roadway between the Nimitz Highway and Kalani Street on Waiakamilo Road, according to Honolulu Police traffic dispatch.
The leak was caused when a construction crew hit an 8” gas line in the area.
A building near the scene was evacuated as a precaution. The number of businesses and people inside the building who were forced to evacuate is not known.
The area will remain evacuated – and road remain closed – until utility crews and the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) issue the all clear.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 and KITV4.com for more information.