 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 11 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Gas leak shuts down road, forces evacuations in Kalihi area

  • Updated
  • 0
HFD
FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A gas leak forced evacuations and has shut down Makai-bound lanes of Waiakamilo Road in Honolulu, Monday morning.

The leak occurred in the 800 block of Waikamilo Road, Kalihi-Palama area just before 10:30 a.m. Authorities shut down the roadway between the Nimitz Highway and Kalani Street on Waiakamilo Road, according to Honolulu Police traffic dispatch.

The leak was caused when a construction crew hit an 8” gas line in the area.

A building near the scene was evacuated as a precaution. The number of businesses and people inside the building who were forced to evacuate is not known.

The area will remain evacuated – and road remain closed – until utility crews and the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) issue the all clear.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 and KITV4.com for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you