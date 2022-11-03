Gas leak at Pieology prompts evacuations By KITV Web Staff Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A gas leak has been reported at the Pieology Pizzeria on the corner of S King Street and University Avenue.The bottom floor of the building has been evacuated. Local Gas leak reported in Waipahu, HazMat team secured leak By Kathryn Doorey Honolulu Police and the Honolulu Fire Department are on scene. No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Police investigate shooting in Kalihi Updated Dec 1, 2021 Local 3rd probable monkeypox case under investigation on Oahu in patient with no travel history Updated Jun 14, 2022 Crime & Courts 'It's unacceptable': traffic deaths, impaired driving arrests on the rise in Maui County, police say Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local Honolulu's Transit System Recovers From Cyber Attack Updated Dec 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Police looking for suspect involved in late night Chinatown shooting Jul 2, 2022 Crime & Courts Teen hospitalized after shots fired near Thomas Square Updated May 27, 2022 Recommended for you