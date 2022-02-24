Future of new Aloha Stadium up in the air as project leaders lobby for $180M from state legislature

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
This rendering shows a nighttime concert at the new Aloha Stadium seen from the upper bowl of the Makai side of the stadium. The stage at the 50-yard line with video board backdrop creates an ideal viewing experience for concertgoers.
CommPac
This rendering shows an afternoon football game at the new Aloha Stadium seen from the upper bowl of the Makai side of the stadium.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) is set to begin next year, but the Stadium Authority Board still needs $180 million to pull it off.
In 2019, the state legislature earmarked $350 million for the project; $170 million in general obligation funds were available at the time, but the remaining $180 million in revenue bonds has been tied up.
The following year, efforts to secure the money were stalled due to COVID, but the board is lobbying for the funds to free up this legislative session.
"Until we get this last piece of funding, our development candidates can't give us their final proposals, budget and finance can't give their final blessing, and we can't enter into any binding agreements," said Chris Kinimaka, public works administrator for the state Department of Accounting and General Services.
"We also can't help ensure that we can make this district as viable and self-sustainable as possible," he added.
Sen. Glenn Wakai, a supporter of the proposed 98-acre development, said he is fighting for the funds to become available by this summer.
"Public support for this project is only diminishing and we will do our best we can to get that final tranche of money and get this project going," Wakai added.
During a virtual meeting Thursday, State Comptroller Curt Otaguro said Gov. David Ige remains committed to seeing the project realized.
Otaguro emphasized the benefits that could come from the private-public partnership, such as, "provide a new revenue stream so that we can offer the community more options, more activities that benefit them."
The swap meet will remain in the parking lot and run on Wednesdays and weekends until construction begins next year. After that, a stadium spokesperson said the market will be modified and relocated within the site.