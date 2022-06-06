Funeral honors USS Oklahoma officer killed at Pearl Harbor nearly 80 years later

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class George Gilbert was laid to rest at Punchbowl on June 6, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced in a press release.
Gilbert was killed in World War II at the age of 20, when he was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma in 1941. The ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft while it was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He was accounted for on Aug. 24, 2020.
To identify Gilbert’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.
After multiple sustained multiple torpedo hits, the USS Oklahoma quickly capsized. A total of 429 crewmen died in the attack, including Gilbert.
In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.
The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl.
In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Gilbert.
Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.
