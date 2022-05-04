Fun things to do to celebrate Mother's Day in Hawaii

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
.The combination of northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level surf across exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through Wednesday
afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor surges at
times.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Mother’s Day is a celebratory holiday honoring motherhood, and if you’re unsure of how to celebrate mom, KITV4 has you covered.
Below is a list of events for all the mothers on the island to experience and enjoy their special day.
And don't forget: Happy Mother’s Day in Hawaiian is “Hau’oli La Makuahine.”
If you or your business have an event suggestion, email it to digital@kitv.com with the subject line "Mother's Day Celebrations."
Mother’s day brunch at Alohilani Resort
Alohilani is hosting Moms & Mimosas, a special Mother’s Day event for the whole family to enjoy. The brunch will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. reservations are required, call 808-921-6137 or email events@alohilaniresort.com
Na Leo - Mother's Day Concert
Na Leo Pilimehana, which means the voices blending together in warmth, are the biggest female Hawaiian group in the world. They'll be performing at the Hawaii Theater this Mother's Day. To purchase tickets call the box office at, 808-528-0506.
Bassjackers in Honolulu
If your mom - or auntie - is more of the EDM type, you can rock out to Bassjackers Saturday, May 7, at the Republik. Tickets are available here.
Rockin Moms at Rock-A-Hula
Don't miss a fun performance just for mom! Treat her to dinner or just choose a show. Get your tickets here.
Michael Kors Gift-With-Purchase
Treat mom to a shopping spree at the Michael Kors store in the International Marketplace and receive a free Mother's Day gift. More details here.