Full closure of Honolulu-bound lanes on Pali Highway needed to removed uprooted tree | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An uprooted tree above the tunnel portals on the Pali Highway is causing a traffic nightmare for drivers who use the Oahu thoroughfare.
Hawaii Department of Transportation officials first closed the left lanes going both directions on the highway while they assessed the situation and developed a plan to safely remove the fallen tree.
Due to the size of the root system, HDOT said it would need a crane for complete removal of the tree. Around 4:30 p.m., HDOT said it would take three to four hours and would require the complete closure of the Honolulu-bound lanes of the Pali starting at Castle Junction.
Drivers are being asked to find another route around the area while crews continue to work diligently to remove the tree.
There have been no reports of accidents on the Pali related to this incident.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Oahu #hitraffic we need to close the left lanes of Pali Highway in both directions at the tunnel portals to remove an uprooted tree. Crew is on the way now. There may also be intermittent full closures during the removal. We will update when the work is completed. pic.twitter.com/Z244sBoP3A
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.