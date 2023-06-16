 Skip to main content
Frozen strawberries and fruits sold at Walmart recalled due to hepatitis A contamination

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health is warning residents of a voluntary recall of frozen strawberry products sold at Walmart due to a possible hepatitis A contamination.

Willamette Valley Fruit Co. is recalling Great Value frozen strawberries and other frozen fruit products sold at Walmart stores. The recall includes the following lots and dates: 

An error occurred