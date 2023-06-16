Frozen strawberries and fruits sold at Walmart recalled due to hepatitis A contamination

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health is warning residents of a voluntary recall of frozen strawberry products sold at Walmart due to a possible hepatitis A contamination.
Willamette Valley Fruit Co. is recalling Great Value frozen strawberries and other frozen fruit products sold at Walmart stores. The recall includes the following lots and dates:
Great Value Sliced Strawberries, 64oz (4lb) plastic bag with the following codes:
Lot #4018305; Best By: 7/19/2024
Lot # 4019305; Best By: 7/20/2024
Great Value Mixed Fruit, 64oz (4lb) plastic bag with the following codes:
Lot# 4024205; Best By: 7/25/2024
Lot# 4025305; Best By: 7/26/2024
Lot# 4032305; Best By: 8/2/2024
Lot# 4033305; Best By: 8/3/2024
Lot# 4034305; Best By: 8/4/2024
Lot# 4035305; Best By: 8/5/2024
Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend, 40oz (2lb 8oz) plastic bag, with the following code:
Lot#4032305; Best By 8/2/2024
Consumers should throw away or return the recalled product for a refund. Customers with further questions about the products covered by this recall may contact Willamette Valley Fruit Co. at 1-800-518-9865.
HEPATITIS A
Guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that persons should not consume products contaminated with hepatitis A, a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. Hepatitis A virus infections can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water, and symptoms of infection include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly consumers with pre-existing severe illness or who are immune compromised, a hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.
If you consumed the affected product, consult with a health care professional to determine if vaccination is appropriate. Those with symptoms of hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals immediately.
