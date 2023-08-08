Friends of the Haʻikū Stairs sues Honolulu over violations of Hawaii environmental laws

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDIT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions
through the afternoon hours.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Most leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST
MOUNTAIN AND LEEWARD AREAS...
.The High Wind Warning was cancelled as we transition to more of
a Wind Advisory level threat category. Wind speeds will continue
to trend lower today and tomorrow as the high pressure center
north of the islands and Hurricane Dora currently south of the
state continue to move westward.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East-northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui
and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots
tonight. Seas 8 to 12 feet subsiding to 7 to 10 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by Friends of the Haʻikū Stairs (FHS) against the City and County of Honolulu following the administration's recent contract award to demolish the popular and iconic "Stairway to Heaven."
In the lawsuit, the group alleges that the city is violating Hawaii Environmental Protection Act (HEPA) rules by relying on an outdated Final Environmental Impact Statement (FIES) that was completed by the Board of Water Supply (BWS) in 2019.
The focus on the FEIS was having BWS separate its ownership from the Stairs, but there was insufficient attention to the impacts that would be caused by FEIS destroying over one mile of the 3,900 metal stairs and railing secured into the mountain side in federally protected critical habitat, the group said in a press release about the lawsuit.
In July 2020, the property was transferred to the City Department of Parks and Recreation from BWS following the publicly supported "Conveyance Alternative" recommended by FEIS.
The plan was to open the Stairs to public use, managed by private vendors that the former administration solicited in February 2020. But in June 2022, City leaders made the decision to demolish the stairs.
From there, a new EIS policy was required, or at least a supplemental EIS policy approved under HEPA law, FHS wrote.
According to their press release, representative of FHS and environmental law attorney, legal counsel Tim Vandeveer stated,
"The City’s attempt to use an outdated study to justify their proposed demolition of the Haʻikū Stairs is both inappropriate and unlawful. Through this lawsuit, Plaintiffs seek to ensure that environmental impacts are carefully studied, decision makers are properly informed, and the public has an opportunity to participate."
HEPA helps to ensure a process where the decisions makers are informed of the environmental impacts and allows for the public's participation. And EIS policy is ineffective, or out-of-date after three years, according to Federal environmental law.
A Kaneohe Neighborhood Board member, Adriel Lam, also added,
"The Kaneohe Neighborhood Board twice passed resolutions in support of managed access, including one during this Blangiardi administration, but the process continues for destruction. For the past year, a focus group of the KNB has done outreach and engagement, including going door-to-door, myself, in the Valley. The majority of residents tell us they are in favor of managed access and that trespassing has let up over the last few years. Yet, the Mayor just awarded a contract to demolish the Stairs."
Plaintiff, windward-businessman and FHS board member, Ernest Shih stated,
"First the City Council sneaks a $1.3 million Stairs demolition line item into its budget last year, and then another $1.5 million in additional funding this year, each time without public notice or input. In 2014, a City study placed demolition costs at $4-5 million (before this insane inflation period). This is a very unprofessional, poorly planned public project that is going to be another one gone wild at the taxpayers’ expense."
"The City has been presented a managed access plan that would not cost them any taxpayer dollars, removes all liability, and presents access to the Stairs outside the residential area," FHS Sean Pager said. "FHS also presented the Mayor and Managing Director Formby with immediate steps to further reduce trespassing. We are disappointed that the City leadership has ignored these workable solutions and continues to pursue demolition against the majority will."
FHS was established in 1987 and has a long history of practicing stewardship over the Stairs. They remained authorized by the City and County of Honolulu to access the Ha‘ikū Stairs after the Stairs were closed to the general public and also led regular community volunteer business travel for decades to remove the invasive species and debris. FHS also perform maintenance free of charge for the City.
Volunteer work trips concluded in 2015 when the BHS denied FHS access. Over a long period of time caring for the Stairs, the FHS gained extensive knowledge of the staircase’s structure and the surrounding ecology. Its members include former DLNR, DPP, DOT, Navy, and Coast Guard officials, as well as engineers, scientists and other experts.
To read the managed access plan and for more information, tap here.