...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.

* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Friday Weather: Mostly dry weather with breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds and sunshine for Friday. Huge WNW swell brings waves up to 40 ft to North facing shores.

Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows near 70s. ENE winds at 10-15 mph.

Friday, mostly sunny for leeward spots; Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers for windward sections. Highs 81 to 86. Breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.

Lighter trades Saturday, then light and variable winds for Sunday into next week. A mostly dry weather pattern is expected with rain chances increasing Wednesday as an upper level disturbance passes overhead.

High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i and for north facing shores of Maui and West Big Island.

Box Jellyfish possible through the Weekend.

North:25-40 ft

West: 20-25 ft

East:  3-5 ft

South:  3-5 ft

