 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday weather: light winds and sun

  • Updated
  • 0

LIght winds for Friday.

Honolulu, HI (KITV4) - Light winds Friday with surf building Friday night.

Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the middle 60s.

Friday, mostly sunny skies with a few clouds for mauka and leeward locations in the afternoon.

Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low 80s. While overnight near shore low temperatures will cool off into the low-to-mid 60s.

Winds are expected light and variable at 5-15 mph. Moderate trades return over the weekend. Rain chances increase with a weak front starting Monday.

Box Jelly Fish could linger.

North: 6-8'

West: 4-6'

South: 2-4'

East: 1-3'

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you