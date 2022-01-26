Friday weather: light winds and sun By Pete Caggiano Jan 26, 2022 Jan 26, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LIght winds for Friday. Honolulu, HI (KITV4) - Light winds Friday with surf building Friday night.Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the middle 60s.Friday, mostly sunny skies with a few clouds for mauka and leeward locations in the afternoon.Afternoon high temperatures will warm up into the low 80s. While overnight near shore low temperatures will cool off into the low-to-mid 60s.Winds are expected light and variable at 5-15 mph. Moderate trades return over the weekend. Rain chances increase with a weak front starting Monday.Box Jelly Fish could linger.North: 6-8'West: 4-6'South: 2-4'East: 1-3' Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wind Variable Wind High Temperature Meteorology Windward East Low Temperature Afternoon More From KITV 4 Island News Local Sea Life Park closed due to severe weather Dec 6, 2021 Medicine 4 new COVID-related deaths, 218 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 20, 2021 Business Chick-fil-A names operators for its four Hawaiʻi locations opening soon Updated Jan 19, 2022 Video Financial advisor Caine Nakata discusses having a plan, maintaining a budget this holiday season Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local Nonprofit is new owner of Kauai's last Hawaiian fishpond Updated Nov 27, 2021 Local 72-year-old Oahu woman hit by Handi-van early Tuesday morning Updated Nov 23, 2021 Recommended for you