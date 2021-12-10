Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Friday Weather: Breezy trades and scattered showers

  • Updated
  • 0
8 Day Forecast
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy trades will prevail Friday with partly cloudy skies and scattered windward showers. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Breezy easterly trade winds will continue through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods. A band of moisture and strong northeast winds associated with a cold front moving into the area could lead to a wet and windy pattern for the first half of next week.

Surf Forecast

The current small north-northwest swell is expected to maintain small surf along exposed north and west facing shores into this weekend. A new long-period north swell arriving late Sunday night will gradually build, and may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory threshold along most north facing shores Tuesday. The gusty trade winds will produce slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through early next week. Small background surf along south facing shores will continue to gradually lower into this weekend.

