Friday Evening Weather: March 25, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Clouds and showers shift east clearing skies for most of Hawai’i.

Tonight, clearing skies for Kaua’i and O’ahu with scattered rains focused on Maui County. Lows in the lower 70s. ENE winds 10-20 mph.

Saturday, showers will be likely for Hawai'i Island. Expect windward rains in the morning with a few afternoon showers leeward. For Kaua’i, O’ahu and Maui County expect sunny skies with lower rain chances. Lows will range from 65 to 71 degrees with trades at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday, another area of moisture approaches Kaua’i bringing a few scattered rains to the Garden Isle. The rest of Hawaii will be mostly dry with just a few trade wind showers for windward and mauka locations. Highs in the middle 80s. ENE winds 10-15 mph.

Lighter winds for Monday and Tuesday. Expect some pop up showers for leeward areas in the afternoon hours.

Increasing trades and a wet trade wind pattern for Wednesday.

Surf: A east wind swell continues Saturday. A moderate to large northwest swell by Tuesday could bring advisory level surf to north and west shores.

North: 3-6 ft

West: 2-4 ft

South: 1-3 ft

East: 3-6 ft

