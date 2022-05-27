Free summer meals available for keiki at over 80 public schools

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.Long period south southwest swell will push surf along south
facing shores to advisory levels this afternoon. Advisory surf
will persist through early Sunday morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Over 80 public schools across the islands will be serving free meals throughout the summer, which will be available to students 18 years and younger, regardless of public school enrollment status.
The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) announced beginning in early June, the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program will serve meals at select schools Monday through Friday, with the exception of June 10 (King Kamehameha Day) and July 4 (Independence Day).
HIDOE announced today that 83 public schools will serve meals free of charge over the summer to children ages 18 years and younger, regardless of public school enrollment status, through its summer food service program. Read the full release: https://t.co/maaGwnGytq. pic.twitter.com/7iBvXBSnpK
SSO is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide children with the opportunity to receive nutritious meals throughout the summer.
“Good nutrition is vital to the health and development of our growing keiki, and summer food service programs help to ensure that meals are available for all school-aged children during the summer break," Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. "We encourage our parents to make these meals part of your child's summer schedules to give them balanced and nutritious options. We thank our devoted cafeteria staff and administrators and our federal partners for making this program possible each year."
Schools can opt to serve breakfast only, lunch only, or both meals.
See the full list of participating detailed serving locations and times. Parents can also call their nearest participating school directly for more information.
The program will not offer to-go containers, and only on-campus dining will be available. Meal recipients do not have to be enrolled at a participating school to be served, and meals will consist of solid foods. For special diet accommodations, email specialdiets@k12.hi.us.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.