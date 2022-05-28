 Skip to main content
Free Stargazing & Wayfinding Event at SALT at Kakaako

  Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The public is invited to a free ohana stargazing event at SALT at our Kakaako on Saturday night.

Joining GMH to give more details is Serge Krivatsy.

He explains the fun and educational high-quality telescopes that will be available for participants to explore. 

“Our Kaka‘ako celebrates the science of astronomy and its connection with traditional Hawaiian navigation, wayfinding, and astronomy,” says Serge Krivatsy, Kamehameha Schools commercial real estate director of planning and development.

“As a community, we embrace learning and the spirit of exploration, innovation, and the ʻike of our kūpuna. At ‘Ohana Stargazing, families will gain a deeper understanding of Hawai‘i’s special place in the universe and discover the intimate connection between ancestral wayfinding and modern astronomy.”

To learn about modern astronomy and traditional Polynesian celestial navigation and to register for this free event, head to www.ourkakaako.com/OhanaStargazing

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

