...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.A long period south swell continues to bring advisory level surf
to all south facing shores. The advisory remains in effect
through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Free Stargazing & Wayfinding Event at SALT at Kakaako
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The public is invited to a free ohana stargazing event at SALT at our Kakaako on Saturday night.
Joining GMH to give more details is Serge Krivatsy.
He explains the fun and educational high-quality telescopes that will be available for participants to explore.
“Our Kaka‘ako celebrates the science of astronomy and its connection with traditional Hawaiian navigation, wayfinding, and astronomy,” says Serge Krivatsy, Kamehameha Schools commercial real estate director of planning and development.
“As a community, we embrace learning and the spirit of exploration, innovation, and the ʻike of our kūpuna. At ‘Ohana Stargazing, families will gain a deeper understanding of Hawai‘i’s special place in the universe and discover the intimate connection between ancestral wayfinding and modern astronomy.”
