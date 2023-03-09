 Skip to main content
Free ohana yoga classes now available across Oahu

  • Updated
Ohana yoga class pic 2

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three Little Ducks Hawaii is partnering up with Hawaii Pacific Health in offering free yoga classes for the whole ohana to enjoy throughout Oahu.

The classes are open to the public at numerous locations across Oahu and welcome families with keiki ages 3-10. The class will include a 40-minute physical practice and end with a 5-minute meditation.

Yoga Calendar 2023 - Three Little Ducks

Three Little Ducks Hawaii and Hawaii Pacific Health is offering free yoga classes for the whole ohana to enjoy throughout Oahu!

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

An error occurred