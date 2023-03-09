Free ohana yoga classes now available across Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three Little Ducks Hawaii is partnering up with Hawaii Pacific Health in offering free yoga classes for the whole ohana to enjoy throughout Oahu.
The classes are open to the public at numerous locations across Oahu and welcome families with keiki ages 3-10. The class will include a 40-minute physical practice and end with a 5-minute meditation.
Some locations that will hold these ohana yoga classes will be Salt in Kaka’ako, Ka Makana Ali’i in Kapolei, Windward Mall in Kaneohe, and more. See below for the 2023 schedule.
This fun opportunity aims to help families bond over their mental and physical development together and is a great way to stay active.
Three Little Ducks Hawaii is an organization that strives to empower new parents to have skills that support their child’s development by implementing pediatric physical therapy, baby classes, and more.
This is an exciting opportunity for ohanas all around the island to take part of, as it’s important that we stay knowledgeable and participate in fun events like these as a way to implement a healthier and more active lifestyle and encourage our keiki to do the same.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.