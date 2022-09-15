Free help available ahead of Medicare enrollment period

HONOLULU – Medicare is the federal health care insurance program mainly for people 65 or older. The open enrollment period starts on October 15 and ends on December 7.
During the enrollment period, people can join, switch, or drop a Medicare plan for coverage that starts in January 2023.
The Hawaii State Health Insurance Assistant Program (SHIP) has been busy helping to answer questions from seniors, their families and caregivers.
Wanda Anae-Onishi, director of Hawaii SHIP, appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Thursday for a live interview to talk about what's new regarding Medicare, and to answer some of the most frequently asked questions.
Hawaii SHIP is holding free virtual, phone, and in-person sessions to help seniors understand Medicare and the options available to them.
Hawaii SHIP’s certified counselors are providing one-on-one consultations, and plan comparison specialists are helping seniors find plans that best meet their healthcare needs.
For more information, call the Hawaii SHIP Helpline at 808-586-7299 or toll-free at 1-888-875-9229, or visit Hawaii SHIP's website.
A Medicare counselor will contact those who request an appointment within two to five business days.
Hawaii SHIP representatives will also be at Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin on Oct. 21 and 28, and Nov. 10 and 18 from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.
They will also be at Pearl City Public Library on Nov. 2 and Dec. 1 from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.
Hawaii SHIP is federally funded by the Administration for Community Living, and is administered by the Hawaii Department of Health, Executive Office on Aging.
