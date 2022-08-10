Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS THROUGH THURSDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times through Thursday. Any fires that develop could display
extreme fire behavior, and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL
ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free.
The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the green light. It adopted Resolution 22-171 during its regular meeting.
The resolution will suspend fares on TheBus and TheHandi-Van for five days as way to encourage more people to ride public transportation and use the HOLO card. It currently costs $3 for a single bus fare.
"We see this as an opportunity to try to build back our ridership on our public transportation system. We are looking to have a goal of getting back to about 75% of our ridership. We're now at about 61%," said Honolulu Department of Transportation Services director Roger Morton.
New and replacement HOLO cards usually cost $2, but Morton said HOLO cards will be free from August 15 to 26.
Anyone who taps their HOLO card on TheBus or TheHandi-Van from August 22 to 26 will get a free ride. That's the week when school starts up again for the University of Hawaii and some private schools.
This campaign also comes at a time when drivers are paying high prices at the pump. According to AAA, the current average price for a gallon of regular gas in Honolulu is $5.30.
"We are losing about $20 million a year now in revenues that we used to have on our public transportation system and to the extent that our campaign is successful, we will also be receiving that additional fare revenue," Morton said.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.