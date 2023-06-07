 Skip to main content
Free airline miles and a Vegas trip are prizes for the Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee

Kupuna Spelling Bee

The Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee is back this summer.

The Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee is back for the second year in a row!

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Calling all senior super spellers! The Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee is back this summer.

The winner of last year's inaugural Kupuna Spelling Bee, Erika Engle, appeared for a live interview on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Wednesday. She was joined by the event's co-chair, Keith Regan. They spoke about what it's like to participate and how to prepare for it.

