Free airline miles and a Vegas trip are prizes for the Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Calling all senior super spellers! The Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee is back this summer.
The winner of last year's inaugural Kupuna Spelling Bee, Erika Engle, appeared for a live interview on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Wednesday. She was joined by the event's co-chair, Keith Regan. They spoke about what it's like to participate and how to prepare for it.
Hawaii residents ages 60 and older can participate. The grand prize is a trip for two to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies, as well as a four-night stay at The California Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Preliminary events will be held across the state:
Kauai: June 20 at 9 a.m. at Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall (register by June 13)
Hawaii Island: June 24 at 9 a.m. at Hawaii Island Adult Care (register by June 18)
Maui: July 1 at 9 a.m. at J. Walter Cameron Center Auditorium (register by June 25)
Aiea: July 15 at 9 a.m. at Aiea High School Library (register by June 30)
Honolulu: July 22 at 1 p.m. at Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center (register by June 30)
The top three spellers from each of the preliminary competitions will be eligible to compete in the Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee final competition on Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center.
Hawaiian Airlines will fly the top three neighbor island winners and a guest to Oahu for the final competition.
Winners from each of the preliminary events will also receive a medal plus:
1st Place: 50,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles
2nd Place: 30,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles
3rd Place: 20,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles
There is a $25 registration fee, which comes with a Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee t-shirt. To register and for more information, click here.
The event benefits the Hawaii chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.
