Fourth time's a charm? New effort to make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide

Twice a year, folks on the mainland adjust their clocks to either spring forward or fall back. On March 12, 2023, Daylight Saving Time starts. At 2 a.m. local time on the continent, the clocks are turned forward one hour.
If a new piece of legislation in Congress passes, that time change would be permanent. US Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida on Thursday reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act in the Senate. There's a companion Act in the House of Representatives. The legislation proposes to establish permanent daylight saving time in the US.
Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans is a circadian physiologist who is watching this very closely.
"The Sunshine Protection Act would make Daylight Saving Time permanent year round. On the mainland, we're springing forward, so we're losing an hour of sleep and we're going to shift our schedules earlier by an hour. That would mean we keep that timing through the winter instead of going back to standard time in the fall," she explained.
Flynn-Evans is a consultant for the Public Safety Committee of The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), which is happy to eliminate biannual clock changes, but wants the day to start an hour earlier.
"The problem with permanent Daylight Saving Time is that it's not aligned with our bodies. We get more light in the evening, stay up later, and get less sleep overall, and more chronic conditions associated with that - diabetes, increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, and things like that," Flynn-Evans said.
"We have light earlier in the morning when we're on standard time. It helps us get up, fall asleep, and people get a bit more sleep," she said.
People in Hawaii might think this doesn't apply to us because we don't observe Daylight Saving Time. But, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are teleworking.
"Let's say you're teleworking to the West Coast and you have a meeting at 9 a.m. During Standard Time, you have to be on that meeting at 7 a.m. In Daylight Saving Time, you'll have to be on that meeting at 6 a.m.," Flynn-Evans detailed.
This is the fourth Congressional effort to "lock the clock" and make daylight saving time permanent nationwide.