Fourth time's a charm? New effort to make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide

  • Updated
  • 0
Fourth time's a charm? Fourth Congressional effort to make daylight saving time permanent nationwide.

 By Diane Ako

Twice a year, folks on the mainland adjust their clocks to either spring forward or fall back. On March 12, 2023, Daylight Saving Time starts. At 2 a.m. local time on the continent, the clocks are turned forward one hour.

If a new piece of legislation in Congress passes, that time change would be permanent. US Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida on Thursday reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act in the Senate. There's a companion Act in the House of Representatives. The legislation proposes to establish permanent daylight saving time in the US.

