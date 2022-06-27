 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.The recent long period south swell is maintaining advisory level
surf along many southern coasts today. Although this swell is
falling today, another swell pulse from the south should keep
south shore surf elevated to near advisory heights into and
possibly through Tuesday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Kahoolawe, Oahu,
Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Fourth of July events happening around Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Turtle Bay fireworks show returns

Ring in your fourth of July holiday with fireworks, food, live entertainment, and games for keiki. See all the events happening around Hawaii below:

OAHU 

Ala Moana Center 4th of July Celebration

Celebrate Independence Day with five days of incredible live entertainment during Ala Moana Center's 4th of July Concert Series.

Enjoy a variety of performances from award winning musicians, keiki hula and more on both Ewa Wing Stage and Centerstage from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tap here to learn more.

Turtle Bay Fireworks, Sunday July 3

Celebrate Ohana Day at the newly renovated Turtle Bay Resort on July 3 with food, merchandise, and drinks. Doors open at 3pm, fireworks begin at 8pm. Tickets here

Kailua Fireworks & Airshow, July 4 - Kailua Beach

Windward side Oahu will host aerial acrobatics and skydiving begin at 5:45 p.m. and fireworks kick off at 8 p.m. 

Schofield Barracks 4th of July Spectacular, Saturday, July 2

Military families can enjoy a day of events at the Schofield Barracks, including carnival games, live music from Chase Rice, and more. The event is Cash Only. All the details here.

North Shore Festival, Fireworks, Vintage Car show 

Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles, food vendors, live music and fireworks too. North Shore Chamber of Commerce is hosting the First Annual 4th of July extravaganza at Haleiwa Beach Park. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. and fireworks start at 8 p.m. Get your tickets here

Oahu Boat Cruise 

The Ocean Star Catamaran sails off with live music - and the best view of the Waikiki fireworks show. Get a special discount with your military ID. Tickets here.  

TAINTED LOVE 80's party, Sunday, July 3

Ring in the 4th with a dance party at The Beach House Aloha Tower. From 7 pm- 2 am, enjoy 80s and 90s New Wave. Tickets here, or $15 at the door. 

BIG ISLAND 

Rodeo and Horse Races

Parker Ranch is hosting the 58th Annual July 4th Rodeo and Horse races. Catch the races, or enjoy the keiki activities like a petting zoo. Tickets are available online here for $10, or $15 at the gate. 

Veterans 5K Run/Walk

Beginning at 7 a.m., the “A Salute to Our Veterans” Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk 2022 will take place at Liliʻuokalani Gardens. For more information or to register, visit www.ASaluteToOurVeterans.org or contact Mike or Pat Sauer at (808) 936-7611 or by email at runcoordinator@vfw3830aux.org

Hilo Bay Blast Fireworks 

Catch the fireworks exhibition at 8pm sharp set off from a barge moored in Hilo Bay. Live music starts at 7pm - or you can tune in to KWXX for patriotic tunes. 

Download PDF Big Island 4th of events

MAUI 

Fireworks show at Lahaina Oceanfront 

Join the patriotic fun on Front Street, and enjoy vendors, entertainment, food and keiki activities. Fireworks begin at 8 p.m. 

chelsea

Chelsea Handler Comedy Show, July 3

Get your laughs in, as the award-winning comedian makes a stop at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on her national tour. Tickets here.

--

See all the fireworks shows happening around Hawaii here, and more events here

