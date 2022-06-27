Fourth of July events happening around Hawaii

Ring in your fourth of July holiday with fireworks, food, live entertainment, and games for keiki. See all the events happening around Hawaii below:
OAHU
Ala Moana Center 4th of July Celebration
Celebrate Independence Day with five days of incredible live entertainment during Ala Moana Center's 4th of July Concert Series.
Enjoy a variety of performances from award winning musicians, keiki hula and more on both Ewa Wing Stage and Centerstage from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Turtle Bay Fireworks, Sunday July 3
Celebrate Ohana Day at the newly renovated Turtle Bay Resort on July 3 with food, merchandise, and drinks. Doors open at 3pm, fireworks begin at 8pm. Tickets here.
Kailua Fireworks & Airshow, July 4 - Kailua Beach
Windward side Oahu will host aerial acrobatics and skydiving begin at 5:45 p.m. and fireworks kick off at 8 p.m.
Schofield Barracks 4th of July Spectacular, Saturday, July 2
Military families can enjoy a day of events at the Schofield Barracks, including carnival games, live music from Chase Rice, and more. The event is Cash Only. All the details here.
North Shore Festival, Fireworks, Vintage Car show
Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles, food vendors, live music and fireworks too. North Shore Chamber of Commerce is hosting the First Annual 4th of July extravaganza at Haleiwa Beach Park. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. and fireworks start at 8 p.m. Get your tickets here.
Oahu Boat Cruise
The Ocean Star Catamaran sails off with live music - and the best view of the Waikiki fireworks show. Get a special discount with your military ID. Tickets here.
TAINTED LOVE 80's party, Sunday, July 3
Ring in the 4th with a dance party at The Beach House Aloha Tower. From 7 pm- 2 am, enjoy 80s and 90s New Wave. Tickets here, or $15 at the door.
BIG ISLAND
Rodeo and Horse Races
Parker Ranch is hosting the 58th Annual July 4th Rodeo and Horse races. Catch the races, or enjoy the keiki activities like a petting zoo. Tickets are available online here for $10, or $15 at the gate.
Veterans 5K Run/Walk
Beginning at 7 a.m., the “A Salute to Our Veterans” Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk 2022 will take place at Liliʻuokalani Gardens. For more information or to register, visit www.ASaluteToOurVeterans.org or contact Mike or Pat Sauer at (808) 936-7611 or by email at runcoordinator@vfw3830aux.org.
Hilo Bay Blast Fireworks
Catch the fireworks exhibition at 8pm sharp set off from a barge moored in Hilo Bay. Live music starts at 7pm - or you can tune in to KWXX for patriotic tunes.
MAUI
Fireworks show at Lahaina Oceanfront
Join the patriotic fun on Front Street, and enjoy vendors, entertainment, food and keiki activities. Fireworks begin at 8 p.m.
Chelsea Handler Comedy Show, July 3
Get your laughs in, as the award-winning comedian makes a stop at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on her national tour. Tickets here.
--