Four rescued by Coast Guard off the Big Island after boat rudder fails

  • Updated
The US Coast Guard rescued four people after their boat became disabled 180 miles off the Hawaii Island coast.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received a report from the crew aboard the Shyska -- a 38-foot sailing vessel -- on April 9, stating the vessel was disabled 180 nautical miles northeast of Hawaii Island after sustaining damage to their rudder.

The crew reported they were in good health, with emergency supplies for several days. But they said their vessel’s sails had been battered in a recent storm while their engine was inoperable.

On April 10, a Coast Guard crew aboard the Joseph Gerczak began towing the damaged vessel back to Honolulu. While being towed, the Coast Guard crew passed tools and fuel to the Shyska crew and they were able to make repairs to their vessel while at sea.

The Shyska was able to sail under its own power, but the Coast Guard crew monitored its travels until 3 p.m. on April 13, when it safely made it back to the Ala Wai Harbor on Oahu.

“With the Sector Honolulu Command Center and our crew’s decades of wisdom and collective creativity we were able to ensure the safety of the Shyska’s crew during their navigation to Oahu,” said LT Joseph Blinsky, the Joseph Gerczak’s commanding officer. “Our team trains hard to ensure we are prepared for cases just like this one and we were able to conduct this difficult operation in seas over 10 feet and winds above 20 mph.”

