Four Hawaii post offices extending "Santa-days" to accommodate holiday rush

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - USPS is announcing it will be extending its "Santa-days" at four post offices on Oahu this holiday season.
The extended retail hours for the next two Saturdays (December 11 and 18) are for Ala Moana, Kihei, Makiki, and Waialae post offices.
“We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” said USPS Holiday Spokesperson Gaye Ibara. “We hope these extended retail hours will make it easier for our customers to ship out their packages to their friends and family across the nation.”
USPS wants to remind the public that the suggested mailing dates for packages sent to the mainland are December 17 for First-Class and Priority Mail and December 21 for Priority Express Mail.
“The extended hours and early morning deliveries, along with the hiring of 40,000 seasonal employees nationwide, the installation of new equipment at select locations, and the redesign of our transportation network, are special measures that we’ve taken in order to ensure that we’re providing peak customer service during our busiest time of the year," added Ibara.