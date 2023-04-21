Fort Street Walmart shuts down for good: What this means for the neighborhood

The Walmart store on Fort Street Mall is now closed for good–it shut its doors at 7:00 Friday.
Many locals are worried that this vacant area might attract more crime…to help avoid this, the Honolulu City Council is currently considering a bill that would allow for easier conversion of commercial spaces into residential housing.
Bill 21, introduced by councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, would bring further flexibility for residential building ventilation and lighting regulations–the bill has support from the Department of Planning and Permitting.
Still, some locals are saying that this newly-vacant space doesn’t need to become more housing, but that it needs to be a place where people can gather once again.
Why not have a place where you can have a workspace and sell to the public and rent that out to artisans and make it a unique stop?” asked Hawaii Pacific University criminal justice professor, Jennifer Merkle. “It's central between the two ports where the cruise ships come in, people could fall in there, maybe refresh the Hilo Hattie model, have a little Hilo Hattie store in there, you know, make it an epic place where people will want to go.”
The Chinese Chamber of Commerce also says that allocating resources to the downtown area for higher safety and efforts to bring it back to the booming area of culture, shopping, and food that it once was is key–and that they hope to see city council be more involved and proactive to help make this happen.
“I just hope that they would take some steps now to head off the trouble before it begins,” said president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Cook. “I know that’s very hard; their hands are tied in certain ways, but the more they do now, the less of a problem it will be later.”
Bill 21 still has plenty of time for refining through more zoning committee and council meetings before it can be passed. Councilmember Dos Santos-Tam says this will hopefully be part of a solution to help Chinatown improve quickly.
