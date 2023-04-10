Forms, resources for filing Hawaii State income taxes as deadline nears

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Attention Hawaii residents! The deadline to file a Hawaii state individual tax return is coming up on Thursday, April 20. The federal income tax return deadline is Tuesday, April 18.
Full-time Hawaii residents need to file Form N-11 while nonresidents and part-year residents will need to file Form N-15.
If you did business in Hawaii, you also need to file Form G-45, the Periodic General Excise/Use Tax, and Form G-49, the Annual Return and Reconciliation of General Excise/Use Tax, according to the Hawaii Department of Taxation.
Residents who are unable to pay by April 20 are granted an automatic six-month extension of time to file. However, that extension isn’t an extension on the time to pay and failure to pay by April 20 may result in fines and interest on the balance, officials said.
If you are due a refund, you do not need to file for an extension. Just be sure to file your return by October 20, officials said.
If you are unable to resolve an issue after reading form instructions and searching the Department website, Taxpayer Services agents are available by phone at 808-587-4242 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
