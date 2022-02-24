Former youth sports coach pleads guilty to six counts of child pornography

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former youth sports coach from Kailua has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.
Rian Harold Ishikawa, 43, appeared in federal court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to six counts of production of child pornography.
He was arrested in June 2020, and was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2021.
During Thursday's hearing and in a plea agreement, Ishikawa admitted that from November 2012 to July 2015, he produced child pornography involving at least six children between the ages of nine and eleven.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Ishikawa used a hidden cell phone to videotape the children changing clothes, taking a shower, and drying off while in a bathroom in his home.
Ishikawa faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison. He will also be required to pay restitution of at least $3,000 to each victim.
U.S. Attorney Clare Connors stated, “Crimes targeting children, especially sexually exploitive crimes perpetrated by persons in positions of trust, threaten the overall safety of our community. These very serious offenses carry significant prison penalties and will be vigorously prosecuted by our office.”
“Mr. Ishikawa used his position as a trusted community member to commit unspeakable crimes against children,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge John Tobon.
Ishikawa’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 14.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.