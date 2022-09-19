 Skip to main content
Former world surfing champion Kalani David dies in Costa Rica

Rough Waters

SAN JOSÉ (AP) — Former world junior surfing champion Kalani David died this weekend on a Costa Rican beach after suffering a seizure while in the sea practicing the sport in which he excelled.  Kalani was 24 years old.

Kalani David Feeney Barrientos, known internationally only by his first names, was born in Hawaii to a Costa Rican mother and suffered from Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a congenital heart disease that caused paralysis and seizures.

