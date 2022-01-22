 Skip to main content

Former UH QB Timmy Chang named as next head coach of the Rainbow Warriors

  • Updated
  • 0
Timmy Chang is UH's new head football coach.

Timmy Chang is UH's new head football coach.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii coaching search is finally over, former quarterback Timmy Chang has been named the next head football coach.

The university made the announcement official late Saturday afternoon after a week of speculation and offers made to another serious coaching candidate, June Jones.

"I'm back. I'm home. In my heart, I've never left. Like I've always done, I'm ready to give my all for Hawai'i. The highest privilege in coaching is the right to represent an institution as a head coach,” Chang said. “This is beyond indescribable. I get to do it here in Hawai'i, where I am from. I am so proud to represent MY school and state. I'm honored to lead the BRADDAHHOOD."

Chang, a 4-year starter for the Rainbow Warriors from 2000-2004, set the NCAA all-time passing record (17,072) and total offense records (16,190). He finished his career at UH with 117 total touchdowns – good enough for third all time.

Chang spent the last five seasons as the wide receiver and tight ends coach at Nevada, before recently following former Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell at Colorado State. 

He will be formally introduced as the 25th head football coach at the University of Hawaii at a press conference next week.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

