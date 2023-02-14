Former UH head football coach Greg McMackin dead at 77

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the Hawaiian Islands from Thursday into the weekend. The
threat for heaviest rainfall will begin Thursday for the Big
Island and then spread to the remaining islands as well
Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy rainfall rates for an
extended amount of time are expected to result in flash
flooding, particularly over already saturated areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Hawaii coach Greg McMackin announces his retirement after a disappointing 6-7 NCAA college football season and missing the postseason for the second time in his four years leading the Warriors, Monday, Dec. 5, 2011, in Honolulu. McMackin was 29-25 overall at Hawaii, including 0-2 in bowl games, with one winning season in 2010. (AP Photo/Jaymes Song)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former University of Hawaii head football coach Greg McMackin has passed away at age 77, according to family and friends.
McMackin served as the defensive coordinator for the Rainbow Warriors in 1999 and again in 2007 before being promoted to head coach following the departure of June Jones. McMackin was UH’s head coach from 2008 to 2011.
McMackin’s daughter, Kayla McMackin, wrote about her father’s passing in a Facebook post:
McMackin attended Southern Oregon University where he played defensive back for the Raiders from 1963 to 1966. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Arizona in 1968.
Over the next four decades McMackin would go on to coach at all levels of football, including spending time in the National Football League as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 1995 to 1998 and again as the linebackers coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2003 to 2005.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
