Former UH employee arrested for threatening to kill two UH staff By KITV Web Staff Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A former University of Hawaii Information Technology employee remains in federal custody today -- for threatening to kill two people. HONOLULU (KITV) -- A former University of Hawaii Information Technology employee remains in federal custody today for threatening to kill two people.The suspect, Claire Chun, made her appearance in court Monday, October 17.She's charged with terroristic threatening.In the first incident, reported last month Chun posted a 30-minute video on her Instagram page, threatening to kill a woman.Chun also threatened to stab or shoot the victim at her workplace at the UH Manoa IT building.Court documents show the victim was scared -- and didn't leave her apartment for about a week.Chun is also accused of threatening to kill another female UH employee -- when the woman called to check on Chun earlier this month.According to court documents, Chun blamed the woman for Chun's termination.That woman, reported to be seven months pregnant, said she bought a bullet proof vest to protect herself. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local State agencies conduct citric acid airdrop operation to eradicate coqui frogs near Waimanalo Updated May 16, 2022 Weaponry BWS Calls on Navy to Close Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility Updated Dec 14, 2021 COVID-19 Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at War Memorial Stadium begins Monday Updated Jan 3, 2022 Local BWS shuts down Halawa shaft as a precaution following groundwater contamination Updated Dec 3, 2021 Local HFD rescues visitor experiencing medical emergency at Bambo Ridge Fishing Point Updated Mar 18, 2022 Local ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | April 21, 2022 Updated Apr 22, 2022 Recommended for you