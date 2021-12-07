Former Pearl City Peninsula resident recalls attack on Pearl Harbor

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii. Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans are gathering in Hawaii this week to remember those killed in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. Those attending will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the minute the bombing began. The ceremony will mark the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
Just after breakfast on a Sunday morning eighty years ago today, my grandfather Solomon Kapa Niau heard the abrupt roar of bombers blazing past his home on the Pearl City Peninsula.
"So we ran outside start waving, we thought was maneuvers," he said. "They fly so low I could even see the pilot inside there in the cockpit."
That's when a police officer stopped by, alerting the family that it was a surprise attack by the Japanese.
My great-grandfather -- at the time a police officer at the Pearl City substation -- took the family up Waimano Home Road to hide in the cane fields, while he took off to aid in the disaster that was unfolding.
The family had a clear view of Pearl Harbor.
"The airplane catch fire turn around and plow right into one of the ships too," Niau said. "We didn't know what was going on actually."
Little did my grandfather know, he was witnessing one of the most significant moments in history -- December 7th, 1941 -- an event that would thrust America into World War II.
Following the attack, the military imposed martial law.
At 12 years old, my grandfather was ordered to work as a block warden -- knocking on neighbors' doors to make sure they blacked out their windows and turned off their lights by sunset.
"Couldn't be out on the streets certain times," he added. "Military take over so you cannot go home. Everything was rationed. We had to wear gas masks to go school."
After the war, the military took over his hometown just blocks from Pearl Harbor, forcing his family of six to give up their home.
"They didn't tell you how much you wanted for your house. They just thought whatever it was worth, that's what they give you," Niau said. "I think was $6,200 I think they give us for the house and lot. That's all. Take it or leave it."
My grandfather still has vivid memories of that fateful day -- that not only changed the world, but life as he knew it in his very own backyard.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.