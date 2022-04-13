Former patients defend Dr. Rudy Puana in day seven of drug trafficking trial

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Day seven of the drug trafficking trial for the brother of Kathrine Kealoha started with the prosecution resting its case and Dr. Rudy Puana's lawyers began to present their defense to the jury.
On Wednesday, the defense called seven witnesses to the stand, four of them former patients of the Puana Pain Clinic who gave glowing reviews of the defendant, Dr. Rudy Puana.
The defense used the former patients to push back against the narrative the prosecution tried to paint of Puana as a corrupt doctor.
One former patient testified that Dr. Puana helped wean him off pain pills by giving him medicine to help with withdrawals. He told the court, "Helped me get my life back together," and stated that he is clean to this day because of the help of Dr. Rudy Puana.
Another patient testified that when he broke his ribs, Puana provided him free healthcare and told him he was going to cut his prescriptions down saying he couldn't give it to him and that it was killing his friends and had to cut him down." He told the court that Dr. Puana "saved him."
The defense says it only has a few more witnesses it wants to call to the stand, one of them is Puana's ex wife Dr. Lynn Puana who earlier testified as a prosecution witness.
The defense is also deciding if Dr. Rudy Puana will take the stand in his own defense.
Judge Michael Seabright is aiming for closing arguments to take place early next week.