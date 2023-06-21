Former Mililani athletic director pleads no contest

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mililani High's former athletic director Glenn Nitta pleaded not guilty Wednesday to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the school's booster club.
Glenn Nitta remained largely silent in court today.
The only word he spoke was "yes", when a judge asked whether he understood the charges against him.
Nitta is accused of stealing more than $400,000 during his time at the school.
His trial is scheduled to begin in May.
In the meantime, Nitta remains free after posting $500,000 bail.
