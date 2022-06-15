 Skip to main content
Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona shares why he is running for Hawaii governor

  Updated
Duke Aiona
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona says he's running for Governor of Hawaii because he believes the state has “lost the Spirt of Aloha.”

Aiona says Hawaii and the US are divided and that people cannot have civil discussions anymore. He says mandates brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic caused people with different beliefs to turn against each other.

Aiona says he is against mandates - and when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, he says it should be a personal choice. He also believes there's a lack of trust and respect in government because of one-party political dominance.

Hawaii is a heavily democratic state. Aiona is running as a Republican.

"I believe that my leadership style is such, my 8 years of experience as [Lieutenant Governor], my 12 years plus as a state judge, the numerous years that I served as a mediator and a litigator in our circuit courts, of course the fact that I'm a grandfather of 8, father of four. Keiki o ka aina. I think it all led to the knowledge and skills and, of course, the wisdom that I have in regards to the leadership that is needed in the executive office," Aiona said.

There are nine other people vying for the Republican nomination for the race for Hawaii Governor. Among them is former MMA fighter BJ Penn and current Honolulu City Council member Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

