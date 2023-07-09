Former Honolulu Police Department Chief Lee Donohue dead at 80

HONOLULU (KITV4) — Former Honolulu Police Chief Lee Donohue, 80, died Sunday morning according to close sources.
In a Hawaii Police Department social media post, current HPD Chief Joe Logan wrote:
"On behalf of the officers and civilian employees of the Honolulu Police Department, I extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Donohue family. Chief Donohue was known as a cop’s cop and for being a strong, decisive leader. After serving the department for 40 years, he continued serving the public through many community organizations. We will miss him and are blessed to have had a very wonderful and passionate Chief."
Donohue was sworn in as the city's eighth chief of police on April 20, 1998 and retired from the force in 2004.
During his administration, HPD was awarded with national accreditation, brought in bulletproof vests and automated external defibrillators. Donohue increased hiring and retention efforts reducing officer shortages in Honolulu.
After his tenure at HPD, Donohue became the director of security at Securitas Security Services, was elected president of the board of directors of CrimeStoppers Honolulu in 2019 and most recently served on the board of non-profit organization, Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH).
Donohue is a 1977 graduate of Chaminade University where he was inducted into the Silverswords Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.
His cause of death is not immediately known.
This is a breaking news story and details will be updated.