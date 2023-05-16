 Skip to main content
Former Honolulu official Ikaika Anderson arrested for suspicion of domestic abuse

  Updated
Ikaika Anderson

Ikaika Anderson, former Honolulu City Council Chair, has been arrested on the suspicion of abusing a household member.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Honolulu City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson was arrested on Monday on suspicion of abusing a household member.

Anderson has since been released from custody after posting $1,000 bail.

