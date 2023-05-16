Former Honolulu official Ikaika Anderson arrested for suspicion of domestic abuse

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Honolulu City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson was arrested on Monday on suspicion of abusing a household member.
Anderson has since been released from custody after posting $1,000 bail.
Police say Anderson was arrested just before 8 p.m. on Monday. The arrest was made following a reported domestic violence situation between Anderson and a 34-year-old woman.
The woman told police she was physically assaulted by her boyfriend. HPD reported she had visible injuries. Anderson was eventually located and arrested. The offense is considered a misdemeanor.
Anderson's lawyer released a statement, saying, “Ikaika's arrest was based on a one-sided accusation of a misdemeanor offense. We will be cooperating with law enforcement and the prosecutor's office to establish that no crime was committed. Ikaika has the utmost respect for the complainant and asks that the general public respect their privacy and withhold judgment as this process unfolds.”
Most recently, Gov. Josh Green had nominated Anderson to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL). However, a Senate committee in February voted against the nomination. Anderson then asked the governor to pull his name.
Anderson also ran for lieutenant governor in the 2022 election.
Gov. Green issued the following statement on this incident:
“Our administration doesn’t condone violence of any form, under any circumstances. In this situation, like all others, it’s important to allow the legal process to take its course. The process ensures that people should not be judged prematurely.”
