Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell ends campaign for Hawaii governor

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through Wednesday
afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor surges at
times.
The campaign also noted that the underdog nature of Caldwell’s candidacy for governor was not showing the momentum the former mayor had experienced in the past during his successful mayoral campaigns.
“I fully recognize that I am an underdog in this race. In the past, I’ve been the underdog in two of my campaigns for Mayor and won those races, so I’m not afraid to run from behind. However, in this race, I’m not sensing the kind of momentum I know I need in the time we have left to continue to be viable,” he said.
Caldwell served as mayor of Honolulu from 2013 to 2021. He was succeeded by current mayor Rick Blangiardi.
With Caldwell’s exit, the Democratic primary now has just three confirmed candidates as of May 4, 2022: Lt. Gov. Josh Green, former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano, and Dr. Richard Kim.
There are five confirmed Republican candidates for governor and one candidate running on the Libertarian ticket.
Hawaii’s general election will be held on Nov. 8. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 13. The deadline for candidates to file to run is June 7.
