Former Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim shares thoughts on current and past Mauna Loa eruptions

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim appeared for a live interview on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the Mauna Loa eruption. Kim served as Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator when Mauna Loa erupted in 1984.
KITV4: What's your reaction to seeing Mauna Loa erupting again?
Harry Kim: "You know as I was sitting here waiting, I told my wife I had to snap myself out of this mood that I concluded what for. In regards to what you feel and I kept thinking of the beauty, tremendous beauty of nature of what happened at Leilani, what happened at Kaimu, Kapoho twice, and now possible threat to elsewhere on this island.
"I know sightseers and business this could be good. It's exciting to see it on film. But when you are directly involved, lava flow is a very difficult thing of emotions in regards to what possibility of life can be lost and that's what I'm feeling now.
"I ask that people who come here to visit and seeing this tremendous act of nature, part of nature, do be very considerate that there are people here who are very, very scared of what's going on."
KITV4: What goes into planning for something like this?
Harry Kim: "Because of the kind of response team that the state and the county has built with the private sector, because of the tremendous information that is given to all public safety individuals by Hawaii Volcanoes Observatory, as you know they have been funded by the federal government to do just this, to give information to the local authorities in a population of Hawaii state, the hazards and risks of volcanic eruptions, and they do a tremendous job.
"I'm really not that concerned about people, or loss of lives or injury unless they get very careless on their own accord, because the system does a very good job on that. And my feeling goes towards certain individuals, educate never forget tremendous sadness of loss of a lifestyle. People who work their whole lives for their homes or whatever they have. Right now, I'm thinking of you know, so many other people of the Kilauea eruption, Kalapana, Kaimu, of the beautiful land and lifestyle they had which is lost forever. And that's the emotions I have at this time.
"And I'll end with this, I am very very confident in regards to the system of Civil Defense and HVO and the public working together to ensure that no one gets hurt. If people just stay abreast and listen I think that'll be achieved. But in regards to the property there's very little anyone can do about that."
