Former Hawaii Chief Justice Ronald Moon passes away at 81

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Judiciary is grieving the loss of former Chief Justice Ronald Moon. Moon died Monday night at the age of 81.
Moon served as Chief Justice for more than 17 years, before retiring in 2010. He was the first Korean American to become the chief justice of a state supreme court.
“The judiciary has lost a legend. Chief Justice Moon was a visionary leader and trailblazer in the legal profession. But he never forgot his roots growing up in Wahiawa, and wanted every person to be treated fairly and with respect when they came into our courtrooms," said Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, in part, in a statement about Moon’s passing.
"Under his leadership, the Supreme Court decided landmark cases ranging from same sex marriage, to protecting native Hawaiian rights and the environment. He also worked tirelessly to make the judiciary more effective and accessible, and shaped us into the institution we are today," Recktenwald added.
Before his time a chief justice, Moon served as a circuit court judge and an associate justice of the Supreme Court. He had spent 28 years of service on the bench.
During Moon’s tenure as Chief Justice, the judiciary started many innovative programs which continue to this day, including drug court, mental health court, and girls court programs, and a certification program for court interpreters, judiciary officials wrote.
Four new courthouses were erected while he presided -- the last one, the family court complex in Kapolei, was opened in 2010 and was named after Moon.
Moon received numerous awards and recognitions, including the National Center for State Courts’ Harry L. Carrico Award for Judicial Innovation, the Hawaii State Bar Association’s Golden Gavel Award, and the American Judicature Society’s Herbert Harley Award.