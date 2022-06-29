Formal swearing-in ceremony held for new HPD Chief Joe Logan

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu's new Police Chief Joe Logan was sworn in on Wednesday in a formal ceremony.
Deputy Chiefs Keith Horikawa and Rade Vanic also took part in the ceremony.
Chief Logan was a guest on KITV4's Good Morning Hawaii on Tuesday. He said, despite public criticism about the recent shake up with the police officers’ union SHOPO, as well as criticisms about the criminal activity of his adult son, he's focused on "making good" on his vision for the department.
That includes recruiting and retaining officers.
“I'm honored. I'm humbled. And I'm proud to be able to lead the Honolulu Police Department in these challenging and difficult times as policing is changing. I look forward to serving with Keith and Rade as we continue to move the Honolulu Police Department forward,” Logan said during the ceremony.
Logan also plans to utilize technology to help speed up report writing, which he believes will get officers back on the street faster and help reduce crime.