Forestry crew discovers body of missing hiker on Kauai

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing: Moses Gardner

Moses Gardner, 50, is reported to have gone missing during a hike to the Puu Hinahina Lookout, according to the Kauai Police Department (KPD). Authorities did not say what time Moses began hiking or if he was alone at the time.

 Kauai Police Department

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A forestry crew on Kauai found the body of a Lawai man who was reported missing following a hiking trip in Kokee State Park over the weekend.

Moses “Lono” Gardner was first reported missing on Sunday after he went on a hike to the Puu Hinahina Lookout, according to the Kauai Police Department (KPD).

Rescuers looked for Gardner three days but the search was suspended on Wednesday. On Thursday afternoon, a forestry crew doing routine field operations with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) discovered a body in the Kuia Natural Reserve area in the park.

The body was later identified as that of Gardener. No foul play is suspected, but the investigation is ongoing, KPD officials said. Gardener’s body was taken to Wilcox Hospital for autopsy. An exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

“We would again like to thank our partner organizations for participating in this joint recovery effort of Mr. Gardner. We, as a bureau, again convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. While this isn’t the outcome we had hoped for, we hope this information brings closure to all those affected,” said Investigative Services Bureau Acting Captain Chris Calio in a press release on Friday.

