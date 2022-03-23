Foodland to close all pharmacy locations, will transfer prescriptions to Longs Drugs

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and/or seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Due to increased losses Foodland announced on Wednesday it is closing all seven of its pharmacy locations by mid-April.
Foodland released a statement saying it will confidentially transfer all of its prescriptions to Longs Drugs
“The decision to exit the pharmacy business was not an easy one for us. While compressed margins and rising costs have led to increasing losses, we were concerned about the impact any closure would have on our many loyal pharmacy customers and employees,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO.
Foodland says you can still continue to fill your prescriptions without disruption at the Longs Drugs location of your choice. Foodland will now focus on its grocery operations
“We are grateful that our agreement with Longs Drugs will help ensure our customers’ access to care will be uninterrupted, while also enabling us to better focus our attention on delivering great grocery shopping experiences and meeting the ever-changing food needs of our customers,” continued Wall.
Here's a list of the Foodland pharmacies and when each one will close.
• Foodland Waimea, Foodland Laie, and Sack N Save Puainako — April 11
• Foodland Kapolei —April 12
• Foodland Kailua and Foodland Pukalani — April 13