 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and/or seas 7 to 11
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Foodland to close all pharmacy locations, will transfer prescriptions to Longs Drugs

  • Updated
  • 0
Foodland (new)
Foodland.com

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Due to increased losses Foodland announced on Wednesday it is closing all seven of its pharmacy locations by mid-April.

Foodland released a statement saying it will confidentially transfer all of its prescriptions to Longs Drugs

“The decision to exit the pharmacy business was not an easy one for us. While compressed margins and rising costs have led to increasing losses, we were concerned about the impact any closure would have on our many loyal pharmacy customers and employees,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO.

Foodland says you can still continue to fill your prescriptions without disruption at the Longs Drugs location of your choice. Foodland will now focus on its grocery operations

“We are grateful that our agreement with Longs Drugs will help ensure our customers’ access to care will be uninterrupted, while also enabling us to better focus our attention on delivering great grocery shopping experiences and meeting the ever-changing food needs of our customers,” continued Wall.

Here's a list of the Foodland pharmacies and when each one will close.

• Foodland Waimea, Foodland Laie, and Sack N Save Puainako — April 11

• Foodland Kapolei —April 12

• Foodland Kailua and Foodland Pukalani — April 13

• Foodland Princeville — April 14

 

 

 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK