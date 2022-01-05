Foodland, Sack n' Save to close all stores as a gesture to its employees

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 411 PM HST, radar indicated slow-moving heavy showers over
southern Oahu, with rain falling at a rate of 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waimalu, Honolulu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Halawa, Aiea,
Pearl City, Waipahu, as well as Makiki and Kaimuki.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 715 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI
OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
.Large, long-period north and northwest swells will combine to
produce high surf along exposed shorelines. The north swell will
slowly fade tonight, likely dropping surf below advisory level for
north facing shores of the Big Island by Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 15 to 20 feet along north facing shores...lowering
to 10 to 14 feet by Thursday morning for north facing shores of
the Big Island. Surf between 12 to 16 feet along west facing
shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.
* WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and
Molokai, as well as north facing shores of Maui and the Big
Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Kauai Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Foodland has announced that it will close ALL 31 Foodland and Sack N Save Stores on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
The store has scheduled the closure for one day and is scheduled to reopen on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 6 AM.
The statewide unprecedented closure comes as a gesture to thank the company's 3,000 plus employees.
Foodland and Sack n' Save surprised their employees earlier in the week with the news as an acknowledgment to the hard work its employees have done to serve their community and their customers during a global pandemic and the holiday rush.
Typically, the only day that Foodland closes each year is on Christmas Day, December 25.
The company would also like to thank the customers for their support and understanding and hopes they will plan in advance for the closure.
Restaurant venues located inside a Foodland store such as:
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
HI Steaks,
Mahi’ai Table (Ka Makana Ali’i)
et al. (Kahala MKT.)
ELEVEN (Foodland Farms Ala Moana)
The Bar (Foodland Farms Ala Moana)
Pau Hana Bar (Foodland Farms Pearl City) will also be closed on January 9.