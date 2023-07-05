 Skip to main content
Food recalls issued for belVita products; Van's Gluten-Free Waffles

  • Updated
HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Mondelez Global LLC of two varieties of its belVita Breakfast Sandwich products because they may contain undeclared peanut contamination from cross-contact on a manufacturing line.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Symptoms may include skin reactions, such as hives, redness, or swelling; itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat; digestive problems, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, or vomiting; tightening of the throat; shortness of breath or wheezing; and/or runny nose.

An error occurred