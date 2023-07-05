Food recalls issued for belVita products; Van's Gluten-Free Waffles

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Mondelez Global LLC of two varieties of its belVita Breakfast Sandwich products because they may contain undeclared peanut contamination from cross-contact on a manufacturing line.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Symptoms may include skin reactions, such as hives, redness, or swelling; itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat; digestive problems, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, or vomiting; tightening of the throat; shortness of breath or wheezing; and/or runny nose.
In addition to the symptoms listed above, peanut allergy may cause anaphylaxis. Symptoms and signs of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat; severe drop in blood pressure; chest pain or tightness; rapid pulse; severe difficulty breathing; trouble swallowing; pale, blue skin color; and/or dizziness or fainting.
If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (i.e., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.
The specific recalled product information and photographs are listed below:
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Van’s International Foods of certain packages of frozen Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles because they may contain undeclared wheat.
The following products have been recalled:
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Symptoms may include swelling, itching, or irritation of the mouth or throat; hives, itchy rash, or swelling of the skin; nasal congestion; headache; difficulty breathing; cramps, nausea, or vomiting; diarrhea; and/or anaphylaxis.
All other Van’s International Foods products, and Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles with different UPC and lot codes, are not included in this recall.
Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, do not consume it, and either dispose of the product immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information, consumers can call Van’s Consumer Affairs at 1-800-323-7117 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CST or visit their website at https://www.vansfoods.com/about-vans/contact-us.