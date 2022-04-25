Food businesses awarded $50,000 through Kamehameha Schools Mahi’ai Match Up

PEARL CITY (KITV4) – Three Native Hawaiian-owned food businesses were crowned the winners of the Kamehameha Schools Mah’ai Match-Up, an agricultural business plan competition awarding a total of $50,000. The event, the ‘Aha ‘Aina Pauahi, took place at the Pearl Country Club, and was hosted by the Pauahi Foundation on Sunday evening.
The businesses received the funds along and property and land opportunities to grow around the Islands.
The 2022 winners of Mahi‘ai Match-Up are:
• Waiāhole Poi Factory - $25,000 cash award, and expansion opportunity at a KS commercial property within Kapālama Kai, O‘ahu;
• Kanekoa Farm - $15,000 cash award, and an agricultural land agreement on KS lands on O‘ahu;
• ‘Awa Bird - $10,000 cash award, and an agricultural land agreement on KS lands on Hawai‘i island.
The other Mahi‘ai Match-Up finalists were Kiʻowao Farms, a passion project Sean Tomas and Christy Tomas started with a backyard garden in Mānoa and their signature Lickin Liliko‘i Butter; and MetroGrow Hawaii, Hawaii's first indoor, vertical farm, growing high-quality, nutritious and clean hydroponic produce for chefs, gourmet markets and the community, owned by Kerry Kakazu.
“Winning this competition helps us realize the vision of re-establishing a connection to ʻāina-based food in the urban core of Oahu,” said Kelikokauaikekai “Liko” Hoe, owner of Waiāhole Poi Factory and a 1992 KS Kapālama graduate. “Waiāhole Poi Factory is part of a long history of nourishing community that goes back centuries and will hopefully continue into the future. We have helped to preserve and perpetuate Hawaiian food culture and practices for both the local and visitor communities.”
“We are a small farm looking to scale up and support more local chefs who need access to high-quality vegetables on a consistent basis,” said Gina Kanekoa, owner of Kanekoa Farm and a 2006 KS Kapālama alumna. “Winning Mahi‘ai Match-Up means we would have access to a land parcel with waived rent and through this waived rent, we would have enough time to replicate what we are doing successfully in Waimānalo.”
“Winning this competition allows my business to expand from a nursery to a full production farm and make my lifelong dream of having my own farm a reality,” said Nelson Crabbe, owner of ʻAwa Bird. “What makes ‘Awa Bird special is that it will produce and sell all of the 13 known Hawaiian cultivars of ‘awa at an affordable price. Fresh frozen Hawaiian ‘awa should not be so expensive that it is only reserved for local people to enjoy at special occasions and ceremonies.”
Participants’ business plans and final pitches were reviewed by a panel of judges on April 8 that included Greg Gaug, senior vice president, Investments & Analytics, Ulupono Initiative; Dallas Stewart, co-founder, Hawaiian Kine Trading Co. and 2021 Mahi‘ai Scale-up Winner; and Walter Thoemmes, managing director, Commercial Real Estate Group, Kamehameha Schools.
KS stewards more than 181,000 acres of agricultural land across Hawaii. Farmers on KS land grow a variety of vegetables, orchard, and specialty crops and raise livestock, producing nearly 19 million pounds of food per year.
To learn more about Mahi‘ai Match-Up, visit www.ksbe.edu/mahiai.