 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Follow along the 52nd annual Transpacific Club Yacht Race

  • Updated
  • 0
Racing Yachts generic

The VO65 Class yachts sail at the start of the Ocean Race, first leg from Alicante to Cabo Verde in Alicante, Spain, Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

 Alberto Saiz

Starting June 27, the 52nd annual Transpacific Yacht Club Race will get underway. The first wave of 16 boats will set sail at 10 a.m. HST.

The race kicks off in San Pedro, Calif. and ends at Diamond Head – a 2,200 mile trip from start to finish!

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred