Follow along the 52nd annual Transpacific Club Yacht Race

Starting June 27, the 52nd annual Transpacific Yacht Club Race will get underway. The first wave of 16 boats will set sail at 10 a.m. HST.
The race kicks off in San Pedro, Calif. and ends at Diamond Head – a 2,200 mile trip from start to finish!
There are three waves of sailboats in all, with 58 entrant vessels in all participating including four boats from Hawaii among the field of competitors.
The Transpac Race is one of the oldest and longest sailing ocean races in the world. It first began in 1906!
Trap here to learn more about the race and prizes.
You can also follow along with the race in real-time with this live race tracker tool.
