Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters-Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Florida man rescued, airlifted from Queen's Bath on Friday

  Updated
  • 0
FILE

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (KITV4) – Hanalei firefighters responded to a 911 emergency call about a 57-year-old Florida man who fell and was injured at Queen’s Bath in Princeville on Friday afternoon.

First responders were told the man fell and injured his ankle and was sitting on the rocks near the water. A firefighter hiked down the rocks and splinted his ankle while Air 1 was dispatched to the scene. 

Rescuers were able to successfully airlift the man and brought him to safety. AMR medics then provided additional support and treatment.

The access gate to Queen’s Bath has been closed to the public since October 2021 due to the high surf winter season.

The gate will remain closed until further notice.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

