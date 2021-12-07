Flood watch remains in effect for Kaua'i

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV) --Flood watch has been dropped for all counties with the exception of Kaua'i. The flood threat is diminishing but a small but lingering chance of heavier rain still exists for the Garden Isle through day break Wednesday.
Tonight, a few lingering rains for Maui Co, O'ahu and Kaua'i. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s.
Wednesday, trade winds return at 10-15 mph out of the east-northeast. Cloudy skies with some scattered rains in the morning hours followed by clearing skies and partial sunshine by the afternoon hours.
Highs in the lower 80s.
A fading north swell will lead to lowering surf on the North Shore. East shores will stay rough as eastern winds build in this week.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.