Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Flood watch remains in effect for Kaua'i

  • Updated
  • 0
Flood Watch
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV) --Flood watch has been dropped for all counties with the exception of Kaua'i. The flood threat is diminishing but a small but lingering chance of heavier rain still exists for the Garden Isle through day break Wednesday.

Tonight, a few lingering rains for Maui Co, O'ahu and Kaua'i. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday, trade winds return at 10-15 mph out of the east-northeast. Cloudy skies with some scattered rains in the morning hours followed by clearing skies and partial sunshine by the afternoon hours.

Highs in the lower 80s.

8 Day Forecast
Surf Forecast

A fading north swell will lead to lowering surf on the North Shore. East shores will stay rough as eastern winds build in this week.

